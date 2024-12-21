Sunny and frigid in the Philadelphia region with wicked wind chills. Here's the forecast.

Sunday brings us the coldest day so far — which is coincidentally the first full day of winter.

Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions and highs in the 20s [teens for the mountains]. It'll feel more like the single digits and teens most of the day, however.

Monday morning you will need extra layers and extra time to warm up the car as temperatures will range from 8 to 13 degrees. Afternoon highs will hover near freezing under partly skies.

Please make sure to provide your pets with a warm and dry place, preferably indoors. They are not used to the frigid arctic air any more than we are.

On Tuesday, Christmas Eve, skies will be cloudy, and a brief wintry mix is possible before sunrise. Highs will still be cold, topping out in the upper 30s.

On Christmas Day on Wednesday, highs will reach 40 under partly sunny skies. Hanukkah begins Wednesday night with partly cloudy skies. Thursday is Kwanza and it will be mostly sunny and seasonable in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast

Sunday: Coldest yet. High 27, Low 17.

Monday: Frigid again. High 32, Low 12.

Tuesday: Early shower/snow shower. High 40, Low 24.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 40, Low 28.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 43, Low 28.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 44, Low 27.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 47, Low 33.