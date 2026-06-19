Some rain Friday in Philadelphia region ahead of perfect Father's Day weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

A few showers are likely during the morning hours Friday in the Philadelphia region, so you may want an umbrella, but you will not need it for the rest of the day.

In fact, by the afternoon and into the weekend, the weather conditions look very nice, so make your outdoor plans.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

How about a perfect weekend for dad? Both days will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm in the mid-80s with low humidity levels.

Normal high this time of year is in the mid-80s, and that's roughly where we'll be both days, along with morning temps in the 60s (even a few 50s in spots).

Summer finally begins on Father's Day at 4:24 a.m.

By Monday, the area will likely see the return of rain, storms and humidity as another weather maker approaches from the west. Severe weather looks unlikely at this point, but we will monitor over the weekend.

Speaking of rain, boy do we need it! A new drought monitor was released on Thursday and 20% of our area is now officially in SEVERE drought. That's a 4 out of 5 on the scale. Our 2026 precipitation deficit is more than 5.50 inches below zero and getting worse.

CBS News Philadelphia

World Cup weather in Philadelphia

Haiti vs. Brazil on Friday at 8 p.m.: Mostly clear and pleasant in the upper 70s

France vs. Iraq on Monday at 5 p.m.: Cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered thunderstorms in the mid-80s

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Clouds to sun (Juneteenth). High 85, low 72.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 87, low 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny (Father's Day). High 87, low 65.

Monday: Thunderstorms likely. High 88, low 67.

Tuesday: Clearing. High 84, low 67.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 86, low 66.

Thursday: Partly sunny. 85, low 66.