Another heat wave on the way, humid and thunderstorm chances in the Philadelphia region this Saturday

After a record-setting day of hot temps Friday (Philly hit 98°, breaking the record of 97), we'll get a bit of a break this weekend with temps back near normal Saturday and a bit below normal on Sunday.

Although it may not be quite as hot, it will stay on the humid side.

Saturday is likely the best day to get outdoors as temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but more cloud cover will limit direct sun and this means any t-storm activity will be minimal. Sunday, though, starts with showers and storms and then a second round is likely in the afternoon and evening.

Another heat wave returns next week with temps back into the mid to upper 90s Monday through Wednesday.

We have had 16 days in the 90s this July, and will likely add at least three more, which at 19 would tie for the 3rd most 90-degree days in July. The most we've ever racked up in July is 21, which has happened six times, most recently in 2020.

There's also a good chance that next week's heat wave could catapult July 2025 into the top 10 hottest Julys on record.

We'll keep you posted!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Scattered showers & storms. High 89, Low 77.

Sunday: Scattered showers & storms. High 85, Low 73.

Monday: Sunny, hot. High 94, Low 75.

Tuesday: Very hot. High 97, Low 76.

Wednesday: Still hot. High 94, Low 77.

Thursday: Storms possible. High 85, Low 75.

Friday: Clearing. High 82, Low 69.

