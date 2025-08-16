Partly cloudy, hot and humid in the Philadelphia region on Sunday. A possible late storm into the evening.

Partly cloudy, hot and humid Sunday ahead, with possibility of a late storm possible

Conditions will stay fairly quiet overnight with just a small chance for patchy fog, though mid-level clouds may prevent much from forming. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s to low 70s — warmest in the city.

Sunday will be hotter, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

A cold front will approach late in the day and into Sunday night. Ahead of it, a weak disturbance could trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Some storms may be strong, with locally damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall possible, though coverage looks limited. Severe weather is UNLIKELY.

As the front passes Sunday night, showers will clear out and cooler, drier air will move in for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will only reach the mid-70s to low 80s with occasional light showers possible.

Looking ahead, Hurricane Erin will pass well offshore midweek, but we'll still see indirect impacts: rough surf, a high risk of rip currents, and the potential for minor coastal flooding from Monday through Thursday.

Conditions improve by the end of the week with high pressure returning.

Tracking Hurricane Erin

After a rapid intensification, Hurricane Erin is now a powerful Category 4 storm with winds of 145 mph.

It is moving WNW at 20 mph and crossing into even warmer waters, which will allow the storm to strengthen further.

Winds of 150 mph or higher are expected on Sunday. If the winds reach 157 mph, the storm will become a Category 5, the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The forecast track will remain north of Puerto Rico and east of the Bahamas. It will begin turning north in the next few days, passing close to Bermuda. Erin is expected to remain a strong hurricane as it travels northward off the east coast on Wednesday and Thursday, producing high surf and dangerous rip currents along the Jersey Shore. We may see some coastal flooding as well.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Stray storm. High 92, Low 71

Monday: Cloudy & cooler. High 76, Low 72

Tuesday: Clouds, some sun. High 77, Low 67

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High 80, Low 67

Thursday: Clouds, some sun. High 82, Low 68

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 84, Low 66

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 85, Low 66

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast