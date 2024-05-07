Foggy, cloudy morning clears for sunny weather day in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Morning fog and cloud cover will start to lift and bring us a sunny day, with a high temperature nearing 80 degrees in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The weather is fairly unsettled this week with chances of showers and storms throughout.

Once the fog and clouds lift today, skies should stay clear until Wednesday morning.

That's when a system currently bringing severe weather to Indiana and Ohio could arrive in our region. By the time it reaches us, we shouldn't see much in the form of severe weather.

But these remnants of the system arriving around 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. could produce gusty winds and localized downpours.

These bits of the storm are few and far between, but they're worth keeping an eye on if you tend to exercise outdoors in the early morning or if you're commuting at that time. We will keep monitoring these storms for you and have the latest throughout the day.

The rain threat looks to be gone by 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Once the morning storms clear Wednesday, we'll heat up to a warm afternoon, with a high temperature of 87 degrees.

Thursday, more rain could return - though it's not a washout, scattered showers could pop up at any time, especially later in the evening and right into Friday.

We're expecting those Thursday storms to lead into a cool, cloudy and wet end to the week. Saturday looks rain-free, but more rain could return for Mother's Day on Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: AM fog to sun. High 79

Wednesday: AM thunderstorm, PM sun. High 87

Thursday: Shower or storm. High 71

Friday: Cooler with showers. High 63

Saturday: Some sun, cool. High 67

Sunday: Clouds, chance of a shower. High 64

Monday: Nice weather. High 70

