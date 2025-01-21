Dangerous cold conditions continue in Philadelphia region Wednesday. Here's the forecast.

The snow and icy roads are both sticking around as the Philadelphia region deals with the coldest air since 2018 this week.

Wednesday will only see highs in the mid-teens to the north, low 20s in the city and lows across the region between minus 2 and 9 degrees.

This comes with another reinforcing push of Arctic air, which means even the city of Philadelphia may feel between minus 5 and minus 10. Wind chills will dip below zero at night with the feels-like temperatures between 0 to 10 during the day.

Weather alerts in Philadelphia

A cold weather advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday in the Philadelphia region due to dangerous temperatures.

In Monroe and Carbon Counties in Pennsylvania, an extreme cold warning is in effect until noon on Wednesday.

Winter weather checklist

CBS Philadelphia

This is a good time to remember the 3 "Ps" — people, pets and pipes.

People: Check on the elderly, make sure they have heat, and all children bundled up for the bus in the morning should be dressed in multiple layers, with hats, gloves, scarves and all extremities covered.

Pets: If we don't like this weather, they don't either. Make sure to limit those bathroom breaks and walks.

Pipes: For older homes especially, make sure to wrap older pipes in towels or rags

Philadelphia weather forecast for rest of the week

On Thursday, we remain in the deep freeze but will finally climb above freezing for the first time in nearly five days on Friday.

Next weekend gives us some relief with temperatures likely climbing into the 40s by Sunday — just in time for the Eagles-Commanders game!

7-day NEXT Weather forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 21, Low 9.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 31, Low 10.

Friday: Thawing out. High 33, Low 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 34, Low 14.

Sunday: Balmy! High 45, Low 28.

Monday: Rain/snow? High 39, Low 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 41, Low 24.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast