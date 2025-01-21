School closings, delayed openings in Philadelphia area: January 22, 2025

The coldest air our region has seen since 2018 has descended upon the Philadelphia area. On Wednesday morning, our area will see another reinforcing push of Arctic air meaning the city of Philadelphia may feel between minus 5 and minus 10. Wind chills will dip below zero at night with the feels-like temperature between 0 and 10 during the day.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until Wednesday at noon as the region prepares for another day of frigid temperatures. Our meteorologists have NEXT Weather Alerts in effect until Thursday morning to keep our viewers prepared and protected during this extreme cold stretch.

Several schools in the Philadelphia region are operating on an alternate learning schedule tomorrow. Check to see if your school made the list below!

