Philadelphia region could eclipse 90 degrees Wednesday amid summer-like stretch. Here's the weather forecast.

As The Merrymen once sang, it's feeling "Hot, Hot, Hot!" Yes, time to form the Conga Line. Temps are going to be summer-like the next several days in the Philadelphia region, so ditch the coat and replace your wardrobe with shorts, T-shirts and flip flops.

If your air conditioner hasn't kicked on yet, it will likely do so over the next few days, so be ready to make sure it's operational. You may want to check those filters as well.

A few evening thunderstorms in the Poconos are not out of the question, but widespread rain is not expected.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

We turn the temperature on high with a taste of summer. All this week our highs will be in the 80s, and likely a few record highs in the 90s mid-week.

CBS News Philadelphia

Along the Jersey Shore, expect cooler conditions due to the south winds crossing the much cooler ocean water adjacent to shore.

The week will mainly be dry with isolated chances for a shower or storm as the heat builds during the week. A front will likely touch off a thunderstorm late Friday as the heat begins to break down a bit.

The heat will linger into the weekend with our next big change coming on Sunday with a cold front bringing showers and MUCH cooler temps, especially into next Monday!

In fact, it's possible we'll have frost advisories by next Tuesday morning, so get ready to change your tune to Foreigner's "Cold as Ice."

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Record heat. High 91, low 65.

Thursday: Record heat. High 92, low 66.

Friday: P.m. thunderstorm. High 80, low 68.

Saturday: Nice day. High 78, low 59.

Sunday: Shower chance. High 66, low 56.

Monday: Much cooler. High 53, low 43.

Tuesday: Much cooler. High 60, low 35.

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