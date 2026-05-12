Sunny, nice Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday in the Philadelphia region will be sunny and nice.

Light jackets will be able to get you out the door in the morning, but a T-shirt will be OK by the afternoon with highs near 70. Oh, and your sunglasses all day.

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Temperatures will still be below normal on Tuesday, but at least it will be dry and sunny.

Showers return Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This could impact the start of the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunshine and the 70s are expected to end the week.

The 80s return over next weekend, and it could hit 90 degrees by Monday.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High 69, low 45.

Wednesday: Late showers. High 74, low 53.

Thursday: Morning showers. High 67, low 56.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 74, low 53.

Saturday: Mild, nice. High 81, low 54.

Sunday: Very warm. High 86, low 63.

Monday: Sunny and hot. High 89, low 64.

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