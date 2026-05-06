Seasonable temps Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain before Mother's Day. Here's the forecast.

The rain should be gone by Thursday morning in the Philadelphia region, with skies giving way to some sunshine and seasonably cool temps in the 60s.

A light jacket or sweatshirt should do the trick, along with sunglasses.

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Sunshine remains the rule on Friday, and we are closer to normal with a high near 70.

There will be another chance for rain during the day Saturday and again on Monday, but the good news is that Mother's Day is looking dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

CBS News Philadelphia

However, if the trend shifts a bit, we could be looking at some evening impacts, so stay with your NEXT WEATHER TEAM for the continual updates.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Clouds to sun. High 65, low 53.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 68, low 48.

Saturday: Rain showers. High 68, low 55.

Sunday: Warm for Mother's Day. High 80, low 52.

Monday: Morning rain. High 62, low 57.

Tuesday: Some sun. High 68, low 47.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 70, low 48.

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