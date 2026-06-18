Tracking potential severe storms in Philadelphia region Thursday. Here's the weather forecast.

On Thursday, another system approaches and has prompted a NEXT WEATHER ALERT Day for the Philadelphia region.

As the front inches its way through Thursday afternoon, a few strong to severe storms may fire up. The storm could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and some small hail.

The tornado threat right now looks low, but we'll continue to monitor.

CBS News Philadelphia

Currently, the threat is a 2 of 5, meaning scattered severe storms are possible, although models are trending the system back a bit for our area, so it may have less impact here than it looked like originally.

After that, we'll see lingering showers on Friday, remnants of the first named Tropical storm in the Atlantic (Arthur). Those clouds and showers are expected to be gone by midday. Otherwise, the weekend is shaping up to be beautiful, which will be great for the 2026 Men's World Cup Match on Friday, as well as Father's Day on Sunday!

Speaking of Sunday, summer officially begins on Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m., even though we've already had three heat waves.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 94, low 71.

Friday: AM shower. High 86, low 72.

Saturday: Sunny. High 87, low 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 88, low 65.

Monday: Thunderstorms likely. High 88, low 67.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 85, low 67.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 87, low 68.