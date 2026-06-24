Beautiful Wednesday in Philadelphia region with tons of sunshine. Here's the weather forecast.

Whether it's cleaning up after two days of storms or getting out to play a round of golf, make it a point to be outside Wednesday in the Philadelphia region.

Dry air will feel especially good after the sticky weather of the past few days. It will be a great beach or poo day, just be sure to lather up the sunscreen.

NEXT big weather changes

Thursday will be another very nice day with highs slightly warmer. No issues are expected for the 4 p.m. 2026 Men's World Cup Match at Philadelphia Stadium.

But by Thursday night, the chance for a few showers will return.

CBS News Philadelphia

A slightly better chance for a few scattered showers and storms will take us through Friday and Saturday ahead of a building heat wave that looks to lead into early next week.

High temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. At this point, we are not in a severe risk but moderate rainfall in spots could have impacts for your Friday evening plans.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Sunday looks to be the nicer of the two days, so if you wanted to plan some outdoor summer activities, that would be the day we recommend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 86, low 64.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 87, low 65.

Friday: Scattered storms. High 87, low 70.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 78, low 69.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 83, low 67.

Monday: Heating up. High 86, low 67.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 89, low 69.