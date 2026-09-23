Mostly cloudy, cool Wednesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Expect another mostly cloudy and cool day Wednesday for late September in the Philadelphia region, with highs only topping out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

We may get some cloud breaks late in the day, which could bring the temps up just a bit, but either way we'll be far from the normal high in the upper 70s. Keep the sweatshirt nearby. You won't need the umbrella much, but stray showers are possible.

Down the Jersey Shore, the northeast winds will continue, gusting to 40 mph at times with a wind advisory in effect. In addition, the seas are rough and rip current danger is high, so be careful if you are near the water.

NEXT big weather changes

Thursday stays cool and mostly cloudy as strong high pressure to our north maintains an onshore flow. That persistent northeast wind means coastal flooding and rough surf remain concerns through at least the middle and latter part of the week, even during stretches when it isn't raining.

Then our attention turns to a developing coastal low late this week. There's still meaningful uncertainty in exactly where that low develops and how close it tracks to the coast. A farther offshore track would keep the heavier rain mainly east of Philadelphia, while a closer track could bring another period of rain and stronger winds into the region Thursday night through Friday or Saturday.

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Either way, the prolonged onshore flow makes the shore particularly vulnerable to additional tidal flooding, rough surf and beach erosion.

The pattern finally looks more encouraging early next week, with a better opportunity for sunshine and temperatures recovering into the 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 68, Low 56.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 68, Low 55.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 73, Low 54.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 67, Low 59.

Sunday: Shower chance. High 68, Low 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 71, Low 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 64, Low 60.

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