Cloudy, periods of rain Sunday in Philadelphia before fall arrives this week. Here's the weather forecast.
After clouds rolled in and thickened up Saturday, expect scattered sprinkles and maybe even a shower overnight into Sunday in the Philadelphia region.
Along with that, noticeably cooler weather moved in, although we'll see a brief return to near-80 degree highs Sunday, despite the rain chances. This has to do with a warm front lifting across the area. Behind it? A cold front will bring showers and a few rumbles.
Expect the unsettled weather to stick around into next week.
NEXT big weather changes
Fall arrives Tuesday at 8:04 a.m. and ushers in unsettled and much cooler weather.
Gone will be the summer heat and bright sunshine. I'm not saying we won't see the sun this week, but overcast skies will be more common.
There's also a chance of showers each day Monday to Friday as a frontal boundary and several disturbances will hover nearby.
The real question is will you be able to break out the autumn sweater and boots? The answer is yes! Temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid 60s each day — perfect for some cozy clothes.
If you want more summer days, you're out of luck. Starting Tuesday, you'll have to wait 275 days for the start of summer 2027, which is on June 21, 2027.
Philadelphia Eagles-Tennessee Titans weather forecast
The Eagles play in Nashville Sunday, under the strongest heat dome on the planet right now.
At kick off, temperatures will be in the upper 90s with higher humidity and a feel-like near 100 degrees.
Winds will be from the west, and skies will be partly cloudy.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Sunday: Periods of rain. High 77, Low 67
Monday: Chance of showers. High 72, Low 65
Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 67, Low 61
Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low 56
Thursday: Chance of showers. High 66, Low 56
Friday: Chance of showers. High 68, Low 56
Saturday: Maybe a break? High 70, Low 59
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