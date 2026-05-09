Severe storms possible Saturday in Philadelphia area. Here's the NEXT Weather forecast.

The Philadelphia area is under a NEXT Weather Alert because severe storms are possible on Saturday.

The greatest threat is damaging winds, and the storms are expected from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Planning your Saturday

While there will be dry time, it's best to get out in the early morning as rain moves into the area, followed by late afternoon storms. Have your backup plans if you're hosting an outdoor event on Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change

An unsettled Saturday is expected with widespread showers from late morning on, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible in the evening. The wettest time in the city looks to be 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the clouds and showers will hold highs only in the upper 60s.

Mother's Day looks like a bonus warm day with highs in the low 80s with some midday sun.

Rain will return Sunday afternoon/evening into the Monday morning commute. We have more rain chances on the way next week, which could impact at least the early days of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 68, low 54.

Sunday: Chance of P.M. showers. High 81, low 52.

Monday: Rain. High 59, low 57.

Tuesday: Sunny, cool. High 67, low 46.

Wednesday: P.M. rain. High 62, low 46.

Thursday: Rain likely. High 62, low 53.

Friday: Chance of showers. High 68, low 52.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast