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Tracking heavy rain in Philadelphia region Sunday that could cause flash flooding. Here's the weather forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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Sunday in the Philadelphia region looks wet, especially later in the day and at night, with a couple of rounds of rain moving through.

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CBS News Philadelphia

The heaviest rain is likely Sunday evening into overnight, when 1–2 inches with locally higher amounts could lead to localized flash flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage areas. The severe threat is limited overall, but a few stronger storms are possible across southern New Jersey and Delaware closer to the warm front.

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CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Monday could still bring a few scattered showers very early on, but the sun is set to return by the late morning into the afternoon. 

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry, less humid and generally quiet. 

Another cold front approaches Thursday into Friday, bringing the next chance for showers and storms, although the timing and any severe or flooding threat remain uncertain.

Behind that front, cooler air should arrive for next weekend, with temperatures roughly 5 degrees lower than midweek.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for heavy rain. High 80, Low 71

Monday: Clearing skies. High 90, Low 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 74

Wednesday: Nice day. High 90, Low 69

Thursday: Chance of rain. High 87, Low 74

Friday: Rain and rumbles. High 80, Low 70

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 81, Low 69

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

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