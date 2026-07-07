Chance of showers Tuesday in Philadelphia region, sunshine returns Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Relatively calm, but muggy conditions are in store for Tuesday in the Philadelphia region, though some of the coolest temperatures in a week have settled in to get the day started.

Areas of fog and mist will be around early Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Conditions remain mostly cloudy through the day, but only a small chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon into the evening.

Unlike the last few days, any storms that develop are not expected to be severe, with any rain not expected to produce any flooding. Otherwise, temperatures Tuesday afternoon will remain nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Wednesday will continue to dry out with seasonably warm conditions and highs in the mid-upper 80s under partly sunny skies.

The rain, however, will not stay away for long with scattered showers and storms returning Thursday afternoon and again for Friday afternoon.

At this morning, there will also be a small chance for a few showers or storms Saturday afternoon, but that chance is much lower than Thursday and Friday. By Sunday, the chance of rain drops to near zero, allowing for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Few showers, rumbles. High 79, low 69.

Wednesday: Sunshine returns. High 85, low 69.

Thursday: A storm or two. High 85, low 71.

Friday: Scattered storms. High 90, low 74.

Saturday: Scattered storms? High 90, low 74.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 86, low 71.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 89, low 69.