Mostly sunny Thursday in Philadelphia region with temps in upper 70s. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday in the Philadelphia region will be a day to enjoy. A breeze from the north will usher in nice, clean and dry air, but the temperature will still be in the upper 70s. No umbrellas will be needed, only sunscreen.

NEXT big weather changes

After Wednesday, the next big change is the LACK of a big change (finally).

High pressure will bring lots of sunshine from midday Thursday through the weekend, and a surface cold front Friday night will knock the temps down just slightly for the weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia

Both weekend days look great, with highs in the mid-70s and lots of sun to close out the month of May on (finally!) a seasonable note.

Our next rainmaker comes on Monday. At this point, it's looking like the evening, so it's time to make up for the awful weather last weekend. Plan the get-togethers, barbeques, golf rounds, etc. You won't be disappointed.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Clouds to sun. High 78, low 65.

Friday: Sunny, nice. High 80, low 55.

Saturday: Sunny. High 74, low 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 76, low 52.

Monday: P.m. shower. High 75, low 58.

Tuesday: Clouds. High 79, low 56.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82, low 57.

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