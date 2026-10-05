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Breezy Monday in Philadelphia region with nice stretch of fall weather this week. Here's the forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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Monday in the Philadelphia region turns dry and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to around 70. 

Northwest winds will gust 20 to 30 mph at times, with much cooler air arriving Monday night as temperatures fall into the 40s for most of us and even the 30s north of I-78. Patchy frost is possible overnight into Tuesday, especially north and west of the city.

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CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

High pressure takes control for the rest of the week, giving us a quiet and mostly sunny stretch. 

Tuesday will be the coolest day with highs only in the low to mid 60s, followed by another chilly night with 30s possible in the Poconos and 40s elsewhere. 

Temperatures rebound closer to normal Wednesday, then turn a little warmer for Thursday and Friday. Overall, it looks like a really nice stretch of fall weather with plenty of sunshine and no significant rain in sight.

Fall foliage

Leaves are changing for parts of the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, but it will be several more weeks before the change takes hold in Philly.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: A.m. clouds, p.m. sun. High 72, Low 56

Tuesday: Crisp and cool. High 66, Low 49

Wednesday: Chilly start. High 72, Low 45

Thursday: Sunny skies. High 78, Low 55

Friday: Sunny skies. High 76, Low 54

Saturday: Sunny skies. High 74, Low 53

Sunday: Comfortable. High 72, Low 52

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

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