If you're heading out for holiday shopping, decorating the house, or picking out a Christmas tree, grab a jacket and keep the sunglasses handy Saturday afternoon in the Philadelphia region.

You can leave the umbrella at home. The lingering breeze will make it feel a little cooler, but overall, it's a good day for outdoor activities. Be mindful of lingering flooding in some back bay communities along the Jersey Shore and southern Delaware.

NEXT big weather changes

Sunday will be the milder and less windy day of the weekend, with highs approaching 60 degrees. Most of the daylight hours look favorable for holiday travel, but clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system.

Widespread rain moves in Sunday evening and continues overnight into early Monday. Rainfall totals of half an inch to an inch are possible across the region, possibly more in spots. Wet roads could impact the Monday morning commute, so be ready to add some extra time

CBS News Philadelphia

The bigger concern Monday will be the return of strong winds behind a passing cold front. Gusts could reach 40-45 mph in parts of the region, particularly along the coast and across the higher elevations of the Poconos.

December begins on a quieter note Tuesday, with sunshine, cooler temperatures and highs in the low to mid-50s. Dry weather is expected to continue through the middle of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: A.m cloud, sun. High 53, Low 45

Sunday: Morning rain, windy. High 56, Low 38

Monday: Showers early. High 56, Low 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 52, Low 37

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 56, Low 43

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 45

Friday: Chance of showers. High 59, low 50.

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Hourly Forecast

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