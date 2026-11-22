It'll be a dry Monday morning in the Philadelphia region after rain tapers off overnight, as the coastal storm pulls farther offshore.

A cold front moves through Monday, setting up for a noticeably cooler Tuesday and Wednesday.

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NEXT big weather changes

Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday night will be especially chilly, with lows ranging from the 20s to the mid-30s. A coastal storm starts to take shape off the Southeast coast Wednesday and could bring rain into our area as early as Wednesday night, heading into the busy Thanksgiving travel window.

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Thanksgiving Day is the main day to watch. Confidence is growing that a strong coastal storm will affect the region Thursday, with rain expected across most of the area, including Philadelphia.

If precipitation arrives Wednesday night, it could briefly start as a wintry mix in the higher elevations northwest of the city.

A later start Thursday morning would make that less likely. The storm's track will determine where the heaviest rain and strongest winds set up and how much coastal flooding we could see along the Jersey Shore.

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Here's your 7-day forecast

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Monday: Partly cloudy. High 67, Low 56

Tuesday: Great travel day. High 49, Low 42

Wednesday: Night rain. High 47, Low 34

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 50, Low 45

Friday: Few showers in the morning. High 54, Low 47

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 53, Low 38

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 53, Low 41

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