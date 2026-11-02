Nice weather continues Monday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain later this week. Here's the forecast.
The workweek in the Philadelphia region will start on a quiet and pleasant note, with a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-60s to around 70 degrees, making for a mild start to November.
The nice weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with plenty of dry time and temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s by Wednesday.
NEXT big weather changes
Clouds will increase late Wednesday as our next weather system approaches.
Showers could arrive as early as Wednesday night, but Thursday and Friday look to have the best chance for rain.
Some unsettled weather may linger into Saturday before cooler and drier conditions return Sunday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Monday: Partly cloudy. High 67, Low 44
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 72, Low 47
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 51
Thursday: Rain. High 72, Low 62
Friday: Rain. High 68, Low 61
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 63, Low 55
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 61, low 49