Watch CBS News
Weather

Nice weather continues Monday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain later this week. Here's the forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
Read Full Bio
Andrew Kozak

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

The workweek in the Philadelphia region will start on a quiet and pleasant note, with a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-60s to around 70 degrees, making for a mild start to November.

The nice weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with plenty of dry time and temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s by Wednesday.   

NEXT big weather changes

Clouds will increase late Wednesday as our next weather system approaches. 

Showers could arrive as early as Wednesday night, but Thursday and Friday look to have the best chance for rain. 

Some unsettled weather may linger into Saturday before cooler and drier conditions return Sunday.

111262.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

111261.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 67, Low 44

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 72, Low 47

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 51

Thursday: Rain. High 72, Low 62

Friday: Rain. High 68, Low 61

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 63, Low 55

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 61, low 49

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue