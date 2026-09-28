Mostly cloudy Tuesday in Philadelphia after nor'easter leaves region. Here's the weather forecast.

While we will start cool Tuesday in the Philadelphia region, you can finally leave your umbrella at home.

CBS News Philadelphia

No rainfall is expected over the next few days as the nor'easter has left the area. Winds will be light, which will make it a good day to begin to dry out and get things cleaned up.

NEXT big weather changes

Along with dry conditions, the temps will warm quite a bit by the end of the week.

With more sunshine and high pressure building in, expect the temps to be back in the 80s by the second half of the week. Your Friday night football games will actually be a touch on the warm side.

CBS News Philadelphia

When it comes to rain, a front will pass through the area this weekend, and at this point, rain is looking likely for Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Tuesday: Some sun. High 74, Low 61

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 59

Thursday: Very warm. High 84, Low 63

Friday: Warm and sunny. High 87, Low 66

Saturday: Shower late. High 72, Low 65

Sunday: Rain likely. High 70, Low 64

Monday: Partly sunny. High 69, Low 64

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.