Scattered storms Monday in Philadelphia region, tracking even stronger storms Tuesday. Here's the forecast.

Showers and thunderstorms return during the afternoon Monday in the Philadelphia region as heat and humidity begin to build.

The storms will be scattered and hit-or-miss, but a few could produce gusty winds and brief heavy downpours, with an isolated flash flooding risk, especially north and west of I-95.

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Plan, prepare and stay weather aware this week because severe storms are once again possible.

On Tuesday, an area of low pressure occludes overhead. The low pressure will remain overhead into Wednesday with wrap-around instability showers and thunderstorms possible.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here are the nuts and bolts of what an occlusion is:

As the cold front catches up to the warm front over our area, they sort of zip together, creating a new front known as an occluded front.

This meeting of the warm, cold and occluded fronts is known as the "triple point," an area that creates immense lift and spin in the atmosphere.

Unfortunately for us, we are right under the "triple point."

Damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

Don't be fooled by temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday. This severe threat will be driven by dynamics and not heat.

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday's weather forecast in Philadelphia

The storm system begins to pull away, but scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible, especially during the afternoon.

While a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out, the overall threat for severe weather and flash flooding is expected to be lower than Tuesday, with improving conditions expected later in the day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Evening storms. High 84, low 69.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert day for storms. High 78, low 72.

Wednesday: Shower or rumble. High 81, low 69.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 80, low 68.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 86, low 68.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 88, low 69.

Sunday: A few storms. High 85, low 72.

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