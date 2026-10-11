Remnants of Hurricane Isaias move out of Philly region Monday as sunshine returns. Here's the weather forecast.

The remnants of Hurricane Isaias finally move out Monday after dousing the Philadelphia region with soaking rain all day Sunday.

As the low-pressure system that used to be the center of Isaias moves through the region early Monday morning, scattered showers will be possible, but once it moves to the east, the rain will finally come to an end.

By late morning, the sunshine will begin to return, and skies will turn mostly sunny for the afternoon as temperatures warm back into the low-middle 70s.

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NEXT big weather changes

Pleasant weather continues to build in for through the middle of the week, with temperatures chasing 80s by Wednesday.

A cold front will sink into the region Wednesday night and produce a small chance for a few showers. More noticeably, there will be a drop in temperatures on the back side of the front for Thursday. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will stay in the upper 60s, despite mostly sunny skies.

Another stronger cold front will bring back the chance for showers Friday, with an even bigger temperature drop for the weekend.

The cooler air will ride a blustery northwesterly wind and keep temperatures in the mid-upper 50s Saturday afternoon.

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By Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and even feel like the mid-low 30s thanks to the wind chill. Sunday doesn't look as breezy, but just a cool, with high temperatures in the middle 50s despite sunny skies.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Morning showers, then sun. High 73, Low 60

Tuesday: Warmer. High 77, Low 58

Wednesday: Pleasant. High 80, Low 64

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 69, Low 54

Friday: Chance of showers. High 68, Low 57

Saturday: Blustery. High 57, Low 52

Sunday: Cool, but sunny. High 55, Low 39

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