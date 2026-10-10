Chance of severe storms in Philadelphia Sunday as remnants of Hurricane Isaias hit region. Here's the forecast.

Well, plan on rain and a NEXT Weather Alert. The remnants of Hurricane Isaias will spread steady showers across the Philadelphia region for most of the day. Any outdoor plans will likely need to be postponed or moved indoors due to the high likelihood of rain through the day.

The rain will likely start light and scattered before sunrise and increase in coverage and intensity through midday. Widespread rain with pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will remain possible through Sunday afternoon, when a few instances of flash flooding will be possible.

Winds will also become breezy out of the east from 10-20 mph, with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. Gusts could be a little stronger closer to the coast.

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Speaking of the coast, the easterly winds will produce the threat of some minor coastal flooding during midday Sunday's high tide. High tides through Monday morning may run a little high, but coastal flooding won't be as much of a concern.

NEXT big weather changes

After the rain clears out Monday morning the sunshine will return through Monday afternoon as drier air moves in behind the departing system.

Temperatures will then turn a little warmer than normal on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s before a cold front sweeps through Tuesday night. This cold front could produce a few scattered showers as it moves through, but any rain should be out of here by Wednesday.

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Cooler air, however, will follow behind the front and keep temperatures in the 60s through the second half of the week. The next chance of rain looks to return by Friday.

After that, even cooler air looks to arrive for next weekend where high temperatures may struggle to climb out of the 50s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert due to remnants of Isaias. High 67, Low 60

Monday: Morning showers. High 73, Low 61

Tuesday: Warmer. High 78, Low 57

Wednesday: Cooler. High 69, Low 64

Thursday: Cooler. High 66, Low 54

Friday: Chance of showers. High 68, Low 57

Saturday: Clearing, cooler. High 60, Low 53

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