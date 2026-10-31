Sunny, cooler Halloween in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Halloween in the Philadelphia region will be mostly sunny but cooler. Make sure to grab a jacket before heading out Saturday, but there's no rain in the forecast for trick-or-treaters.

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Sunday will be a little cloudier, with highs in the lower to mid 60s, but our extended dry stretch will continue.

High pressure remains the dominant feature across the eastern United States, suppressing significant storm development and keeping moisture away from our region.

Temperatures will begin moderating Monday again, reaching the upper 60s, followed by another surge of warmer air Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs could climb into the mid-70s by midweek, more than 10 degrees above average for early November. And don't forget, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, so we gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

Our next substantial rain chance is finally beginning to come into focus for the latter half of next week.

A more organized storm system approaching from the west could bring showers as early as Wednesday night, with a better opportunity for widespread rainfall Thursday into Friday.

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The exact timing and amounts remain uncertain, but this could finally bring an end to our unusually long stretch of dry weather.

At this point, there isn't a significant severe weather threat indicated, although we'll continue watching how the system develops.

The bottom line: a warm and breezy finish to October gives way to a cooler but beautiful Halloween weekend, followed by another warmup early next week.

We're keeping the umbrellas tucked away for now, but a more meaningful pattern change could finally bring rain back to the region late next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Saturday: Mostly sunny Halloween. High 61, Low 45

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 63, Low 42

Monday: Milder. High 69, Low 43

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 74, Low 46

Wednesday: Very warm. High 76, Low 51

Thursday: Rain. High 74, Low 61

Friday: Shower chance. High 68, Low 62

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