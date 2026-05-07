Mostly sunny Friday in Philadelphia region, chance of rain. Here's the weather forecast.

On Friday in the Philadelphia region, you'll want a sweatshirt or light jacket before heading out the door in the morning with temperatures in the 40s.

But the afternoon will rebound back into the mid-upper 60s — below normal but not too bad.

A stray light shower is possible during the later part of the day, but no storms or significant impacts are expected.

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There will be another chance for rain and even a thunderstorm during the day on Saturday and again on Monday.

But the good news is that Mother's Day is looking dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

CBS News Philadelphia

However, if the trend shifts a bit, we could be looking at some evening showers, so stay with your NEXT WEATHER TEAM for the continual updates.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Spotty p.m. shower. High 68, low 48.

Saturday: Showers. High 68, low 55.

Sunday: Warm for Mother's Day. High 80, low 52.

Monday: Morning rain. High 62, low 57.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 68, low 47.

Wednesday: Tracking showers. High 70, low 48.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 66, low 52.

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