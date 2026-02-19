Foggy Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain showers at night. Here's the weather forecast.
Fog, low clouds and light rain will be around again Thursday morning in the Philadelphia region, and temps will be above freezing throughout much of the area.
We'll see the fog clear, although cloudy skies will stick around for most of the day. Rain will move in Thursday night, so prepare to have your umbrella if heading out. It will be cooler than Wednesday but still in the low 40s. A light jacket should do the trick.
NEXT big weather changes
Expect average (45 degrees) or greater highs throughout the week and into the first part of the weekend, which will significantly help to melt the remaining snowpack.
Friday morning will be one of the wettest time frames of the week, with the potential for localized flooding for the morning commute.
For Sunday, we are watching another storm that could bring rain showers, a mix, or snow, depending on the track.
It's way too early to make a call, but the NEXT Weather team will whittle down the uncertainties and have you ready for whatever next Sunday brings.
Here's your weather forecast:
Thursday: Morning fog. High 42, Low 38
Friday: Rain, especially in the early hours. High 44, Low 37
Saturday: Some sun. High 50, Low 39
Sunday: Rain/snow showers. High 37, Low 33
Monday: Chilly. High 39, Low 30
Tuesday: Sunny. High 39, Low 28
Wednesday: A bit warmer. High 45, low 26.