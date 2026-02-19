Foggy Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain showers at night. Here's the weather forecast.

Fog, low clouds and light rain will be around again Thursday morning in the Philadelphia region, and temps will be above freezing throughout much of the area.

We'll see the fog clear, although cloudy skies will stick around for most of the day. Rain will move in Thursday night, so prepare to have your umbrella if heading out. It will be cooler than Wednesday but still in the low 40s. A light jacket should do the trick.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Expect average (45 degrees) or greater highs throughout the week and into the first part of the weekend, which will significantly help to melt the remaining snowpack.

Friday morning will be one of the wettest time frames of the week, with the potential for localized flooding for the morning commute.

CBS News Philadelphia

For Sunday, we are watching another storm that could bring rain showers, a mix, or snow, depending on the track.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's way too early to make a call, but the NEXT Weather team will whittle down the uncertainties and have you ready for whatever next Sunday brings.

Here's your weather forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Morning fog. High 42, Low 38

Friday: Rain, especially in the early hours. High 44, Low 37

Saturday: Some sun. High 50, Low 39

Sunday: Rain/snow showers. High 37, Low 33

Monday: Chilly. High 39, Low 30

Tuesday: Sunny. High 39, Low 28

Wednesday: A bit warmer. High 45, low 26.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast