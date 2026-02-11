Colder Thursday in Philadelphia region, trending milder for Valentine's Day. Here's the weather forecast.

After a taste of some more seasonable conditions Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the middle 40s, some cooler air sneaks back into the Philadelphia region as we head into Thursday.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start in the upper 20s to near 30s degrees, but with a bit of a breeze, those temperatures will feel more like the mid-lower 20s. Skies will remain partly sunny through the day Thursday, with temperatures also remaining a little on the cooler side.

Temperatures will once again settle below normal with highs only in the mid-upper 30s, but with a breezy northwesterly wind, temperatures will feel like the middle 20s through the afternoon.

Even cooler air will settle into the region Thursday night into Friday morning with low temperatures in the low-middle 20s, feeling more like the mid-upper teens. The colder temperatures will then begin to exit Friday afternoon with highs back to around 40 degrees.

NEXT big weather changes

Looking ahead to Valentine's Day on Saturday, it's trending milder with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

A system looks to cut by to the south on Sunday, bringing the potential for rain late in the day or at night. Models are back and forth a bit with this, with some developing a stronger system off the coast, but it looks likely that it would be mainly rain. With low temperatures Monday morning around freezing, there is a small chance for some wintry precipitation.

That said, even if there is some some wintry weather, it's unlikely to have any long-lasting impacts with high temperatures Monday afternoon returning to near 50 degrees. In fact, the warmth looks to continue to build with highs expected to be in the low-middle 50s through the middle of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Little cooler. High 36, low 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 41, low 24.

Saturday: Heart-warming (Valentine's Day). High 48, low 27.

Sunday: P.M. rain, snow High 47, low 31.

Monday: A.m. rain, snow shower. High 49, low 32.

Tuesday: Mild. High 52, Low 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 53, low 37.

