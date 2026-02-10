Above-freezing high temperatures continue in Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

Temperatures in the Philadelphia area warm above freezing each day through Saturday to the mid and upper 30s with low 40s possible for some. Overnight lows will be milder, too, with lows in the 20s and 30s through the remainder of the week.

Once again on Wednesday, we'll chase the low 40s, which is seasonable for this time of year, but breezy winds at times will make it feel like the low and middle 30s for most of the afternoon.

While the above-freezing daytime temperatures will allow some snow and ice to melt, the overnight freezes will produce a daily risk for icy morning conditions.

NEXT big change

A very weak system will pass to our north Tuesday night and drag a moisture-starved front through the area, which may bring a small chance for a few showers or freezing drizzle during the middle of the night. Any light precipitation that does move through will clear out before the morning commute Wednesday.

A secondary cold front Wednesday evening will knock down the temps a bit for Thursday and Friday, but nothing near as cold as we've been. Otherwise, conditions will remain dry through Saturday.

Will we see rain or snow next weekend?

Looking ahead to Valentine's Day on Saturday, temps are trending milder with highs in the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies. A system looks to cut by to the south on Sunday, bringing the potential for rain, though there is the chance it stays mainly south.

Latest forecast models develop a stronger area of high pressure to our north, which would help keep the storm system south of our area. That said, the system is still five days away, and the details of the track could still change. Continue to check back for the latest NEXT Weather forecast and for any potential impacts that we could see from this system

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Breezy. High 42, low 34.

Thursday: Slightly cooler. High 37, low 29.

Friday: Sunny. High 38, low 23.

Saturday: Nice! High 43, low 27.

Sunday: P.M. rain. High 43, low 28.

Monday: Mix possible. High 43, low 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 47, Low 31.

