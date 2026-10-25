Terrific stretch of October weather continues for Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game Monday

It will be a beautiful start to the workweek with plenty of sunshine, light winds and temperatures climbing to around 70 degrees in the Philadelphia region.

For the Eagles taking on the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, the weather couldn't be much better. Expect mostly clear skies and temperatures near 60 degrees for the 8:15 p.m. kickoff, with readings gradually slipping into the 50s during the game. Go Birds!

NEXT big weather changes

We're looking at a terrific stretch of late October weather, with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and temperatures running above average.

Highs will be in the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday before warming into the 70s Thursday and potentially the mid to upper 70s Friday!

CBS News Philadelphia

And the good news for Halloween on Saturday? Right now, it's looking great for trick-or-treaters, with partly cloudy skies, highs in the lower 70s and comfortable evening temperatures in the 60s. No significant rain is expected through Halloween!

Fall foliage in Philadelphia region

Now is the time to go. Leaves are at peak color in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

The remainder of the area has moderate color and is approaching high color.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Sunny, mild. High 72, Low 43

Tuesday: Sunny. High 67, Low 52

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 67, Low 47

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 72, Low 48

Friday: Very warm. High 78, Low 52

Saturday: Mother nature's treat. High 77, Low 53

Sunday: More clouds. High 75, Low 56

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