Chance of scattered showers for Eagles-Rams game, sunshine returns later this week. Here's the forecast.

Sunday will be cloudy and cool, with highs in the low to mid-60s in the Philadelphia region. Showers are most likely in the afternoon, though they could start in the morning near and south of Philadelphia and linger into Sunday night.

South Jersey and Delaware have the best chance of rain, while areas north and west of Philly could stay mostly dry. This will impact the game a bit too, so if you're heading to the Linc, bring an umbrella or poncho for the Eagles!

NEXT big weather changes

Sunshine returns Monday, with highs near 70, though a gusty northwest breeze will make it feel cooler. Tuesday brings plenty of sun but a sharper chill, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s Tuesday night, with upper 30s in the Poconos and possible frost in some areas north of I-78 by Wednesday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday stays sunny and cool with highs in the 60s, before temperatures rebound into the 70s Thursday and Friday. Dry weather and mostly sunny skies should hold through the end of the week.

Weather forecast for Eagles-Rams game

Cloudy and cool in the low to mid 60s with a light northeast wind. Scattered showers are possible on and around game-time.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Scattered showers. High 66, Low 61

Monday: Gradual clearing. High 71, Low 58

Tuesday: Crisp and cool. High 65, Low 48

Wednesday: Chilly start. High 72, Low 44

Thursday: Sunny skies. High 77, Low 53

Friday: Sunny skies. High 77, Low 53

Saturday: Comfortable. High 75, Low 56

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