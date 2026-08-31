Scattered showers Monday in Philadelphia region, tracking severe weather this week. Here's the forecast.

The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will be unsettled.

Monday, the final day of August, will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and a chance of a clap of thunder. Severe weather Monday is NOT likely.

NEXT big changes: Heat, humidity and severe storms

Then Tuesday, we start September and meteorological fall with summer heat, humidity and severe storms.

Each day, storms will round a ridge of high pressure and drop southeast across our area. Atmospheric conditions will be ripe for clusters of storms and possibly individual supercell storms, which means all types of threats are possible.

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Temperatures will hover either side of 90 all three days, and the high humidity will create a feels-like of 95-100-plus.

You'll need to stay hydrated and be weather aware Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Now is a great time to plan and prepare for yourself, family, and pets.

The ridge will slowly sink southward, and by Thursday, a strong cold front will be able to cross the area with what may be the greatest severe threat.

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Storm timing is still being evaluated. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed our region in a risk all three days.

The NEXT Weather Team will be monitoring atmospheric conditions and keep you updated with timing and impacts throughout the week.

By Friday, quieter conditions return with partly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Monday: Scattered showers. High 84, Low 72

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for severe storms, heat. High 90, Low 74

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for severe storms, heat. High 90, Low 73

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for severe storms, heat. High 91, Low 73

Friday: A stray shower. High 85, Low 73

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 68

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 64

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