Hot, humid Monday in Philadelphia region with chance of scattered storms. Here's the weather forecast.

Monday will be hot, but a little less humid, with highs in the upper 80s to low and mid 90s in the Philadelphia region.

CBS News Philadelphia

Heat index values will generally reach the mid to upper 90s, possibly near 100 degrees across Delmarva. Scattered storms will develop through the afternoon Monday, and with the elevated heat, more energy will be available to support the threat for some stronger storms that will be capable of producing damaging winds.

CBS News Philadelphia

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The storm threat increases a little more Tuesday as a cold front approaches and moves through the region. Scattered thunderstorms are expected, and some could become strong to severe thanks to stronger winds. The exact timing of the front remains uncertain, and if the storms arrive a little sooner, the severe threat will not be as great as Monday.

The storms Tuesday into Wednesday will finally break the prolonged heat. By the second half of next week, temperatures should return to the 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: A storm or two. High 94, Low 74.

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High 91, Low 74.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 87, Low 72.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 89, Low 72.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 86, Low 73.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 84, Low 67.

Sunday: Few showers. High 84, Low 67.

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