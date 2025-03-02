Cold start to the week in Philadelphia region, tracking severe weather on Wednesday

Sunny and breezy Monday in Philadelphia, storms to hit the region later this week

After a brief taste of spring in the Philadelphia region during the second half of last week, we were reminded that winter temperatures are still very much a reality as we move into March.

Temperatures Monday morning will dip into the low 20s, and the wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. Despite sunshine Monday, there will be little in the way of a warmup. Winter layers will be needed again on Monday with highs struggling to reach 40 and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

There is also an elevated fire danger with the ongoing drought conditions, gusty breeze and low humidity through Monday.

By Tuesday, we are on the rebound to the mid-50s with increasing clouds ahead of a vigorous spring storm system. A few showers are possible late Tuesday night as a warm front lifts northward.

Wednesday is a NEXT Weather Alert day for the possibility of severe storms. Gusty southwest winds will push our temperatures to the mid-60s, and by evening, a strong cold front will bring strong to severe storms with pockets of heavy rain.

The outlook from the Severe Weather Prediction Center includes a chance of severe storms over a large part of the East Coast, including our region. It is too early to determine any severity levels, but this is a good time to dust off your severe weather plan and have the family prepared as we head into spring.

Behind the storm on Thursday, we are 15 degrees colder, in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies. On Friday, we hovered near 50 with sunshine.

Rain showers are once again possible on Saturday.

Don't forget, daylight saving time begins next Sunday morning, so flip the clocks ahead one hour next Saturday night and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Monday: Cold, sunny. High 41, low 22.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 57, low 29.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 61, low 45.

Thursday: Clearing. High 49, low 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 51, low 32.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 54, low 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 45, low 31.

