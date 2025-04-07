Cold and rainy weather in Philadelphia Monday, showers to linger throughout the afternoon

While it's not a severe-weather kind of morning, it's definitely an umbrella alert Monday. A light NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for today to remind you to keep it slow as rain falls throughout the day.

Bands of rain will move across the Delaware Valley throughout the day, starting during the morning commute.

The day starts out cool, damp and dreary with temps in the low 40s with highs only making it to about 46 in the city. A band of snow showers over the Pennsylvania-New York border will likely miss the Poconos, but the farther north you go, the more likely you are to see snow.

Future radar for Monday, April 7 CBS Philadelphia

With showers coming down during the morning hours you'll want to give yourself some extra time on the roads. We might see a break in the rain around 8 a.m., but showers will fill back in and bring us steady rain throughout the lunch hour.

The good news is areas that are under an extreme drought will get a good soaking with Monday's lingering showers.

Rain clears the coast later this afternoon and evening. While the evening commute looks to be dry in and around the city, some roads could still be damp from earlier rain.

A secondary cold front moves in tonight. While the front will stay dry, we'll wake up to a blast of cold air that'll stick around throughout midweek.

Here's your 7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert. High of 46.

Tuesday: Windy and cold. High of 46, low of 35.

Wednesday: Cold morning, some sun. High of 52, low of 30.

Thursday: Rain likely. High of 53, low of 38.

Friday: Rain likely. High of 55, low of 45.

Saturday: Shower chances. High of 56, low of 46.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High of 57, low of 46.