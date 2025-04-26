Morning showers, afternoon sun with a mixed bag of weather in Philadelphia. Here's the forecast.

Mixed bag of weather for last weekend of April in the Philadelphia area

Mixed bag of weather for last weekend of April in the Philadelphia area

We really do need the rain that's on our doorstep tonight, as the fire in New Jersey rages on.

Thankfully, with more containment on Friday, it looks like the rain slated to move in overnight and into Saturday might be the final piece to getting it fully under control.

Overnight, thickening clouds will lead to rain by morning. Expect it to stay light, with a breezy south wind and lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday is more cloudy and wet. It won't be an all-day washout, and there will be breaks in the rain with a few scattered downpours. Rain totals will range from 0.25" up to 1.00" of rain under any thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s (only 60s at the Shore).

The rain ends by Saturday evening and skies will clear overnight as cooler and drier air arrives behind the front.

Sunday will be cooler with more clouds, especially to the north, a gusty northwest wind and highs in the upper-60s to low 70s.

By Monday, we head back to the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the year so far with highs in the mid to upper 80s and chasing 90 degrees in some places.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Showers, few storms. High of 76, low of 62.

Sunday: Windy, cooler. High of 68, low of 49.

Monday: Sunny. High of 76, low of 49.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 83, low of 51.

Wednesday: Very warm. High of 87, low of 67.

Thursday: Still pretty mild. High of 71, low of 57.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 79, low of 55.

