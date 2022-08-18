Watch CBS News
Local News

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. 

And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. 

There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. 

Service starts Sunday. 

Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 4:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.