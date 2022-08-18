Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station.

And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie.

It’s official! The ribbon is cut at the Wawa station that once transported milk from the Wawa Dairy into Philadelphia! Starting Sunday, it will be open for travel from Delco to Philly, providing even more convenience to our community ❤️ @SEPTA pic.twitter.com/yGiaGN7Yzl — Wawa (@Wawa) August 18, 2022

There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos.

Service starts Sunday.

Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.