Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station.
And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie.
There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos.
Service starts Sunday.
Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.