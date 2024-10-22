Watch CBS News
How to apply to be a "gas station hoagie hunter"

By Laura Fay

Wawa takes first place in national convenience store study
If you like road trips and hoagies, this might be the perfect job for you. 

The rental car company Sixt is hosting a contest to hire a "gas station hoagie hunter." The goal is to "uncover the best hoagie convenience stores have to offer," according to the company's website.

All you have to do is go to three of the top Wawa, QuikTrip or Weigel's stations around the country to find out which store serves the best Gobbler Hoagie or similar turkey sandwich.

At Wawa, the Gobbler is a hot turkey sandwich with cranberry sauce, stuffing and mashed potatoes, served on a roll.

The lucky winner will receive $2,500 and a $500 gas station gift card to cover the cost of the food.

Learn more and find out how to apply on Sixt's website.

