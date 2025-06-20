Woman arrested in New Jersey Wawa parking lot after stabbing man multiple times, prosecutors say

An Egg Harbor City woman is being charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in a South Jersey Wawa parking lot Friday afternoon, officials said.

Berlin Township police responded to the Wawa on the 400 block of Route 73 for a stabbing Friday afternoon, just before 2:45 p.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators arrived to find a 35-year-old man in the parking lot, who had been stabbed multiple times. According to the prosecutor's office, officers then found 36-year-old Kelli Feaster nearby and took her into custody behind the Wawa.

Prosecutors said the man and woman seemed to be acquainted and were both from Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.

The man was flown to Cooper University Hospital, where he's said to be in critical condition, according to officials. The prosecutor's office did not provide a name for the man.

Feaster is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. She was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Felicia Tilton of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-8432 or Lieutenant David Childs of the Berlin Township Police Department at 856-767-5878, ext. 235.