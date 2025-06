Woman charged in Wawa parking lot stabbing in Berlin Township, Camden County A South Jersey woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man outside a Wawa in Camden County. Police responded to the Wawa on Route 73 in Berlin Township. Investigators arrived to find a 35-year-old man in the parking lot, who had been stabbed multiple times. Officers arrested a 36-year-old woman. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.