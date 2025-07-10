Watch CBS News
3 people trapped in flooded cars saved in water rescue in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania

By Siafa Lewis, Atheer Hussein

/ CBS Philadelphia

Three people were saved from their cars during a water rescue in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night as severe weather moved through the Philadelphia region. 

The rescue happened in the area of Ring Road in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. 

Joe O'Leary, the EMS captain with the Concordville Fire & Association, said crews were dispatched to the area in Chadds Ford for the report of multiple vehicles stuck in the water.

O'Leary said crews found two vehicles with three people inside — two in one vehicle and one in the other — who were trapped. 

O'Leary said crews deployed a water rescue boat, and they were able to get them out of their vehicles uninjured. The two vehicles were totaled, according to O'Leary.

O'Leary said they had multiple weather-related calls on Wednesday night, but no reports of injuries. 

