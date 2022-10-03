Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to announce charges, sentencing in Ogontz shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit and Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF) will announce that two defendants have been convicted and sentenced by a judge for attempted murder and related charges for their role in two drive-by shootings in 2018 in the city's Ogontz section. Three people were injured in the shooting. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. 

  • What: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other city officials will announce that two defendants have been convicted and sentenced for their role in two drive-by shootings in 2018 in the city's Ogontz section.
  • Date: Oct. 3, 2022
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 S. Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 7:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.