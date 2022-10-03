Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to announce charges, sentencing in Ogontz shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit and Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF) will announce that two defendants have been convicted and sentenced by a judge for attempted murder and related charges for their role in two drive-by shootings in 2018 in the city's Ogontz section. Three people were injured in the shooting. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

Oct. 3, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 S. Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107



