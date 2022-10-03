Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to announce charges, sentencing in Ogontz shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit and Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF) will announce that two defendants have been convicted and sentenced by a judge for attempted murder and related charges for their role in two drive-by shootings in 2018 in the city's Ogontz section. Three people were injured in the shooting. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.
The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
- What: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other city officials will announce that two defendants have been convicted and sentenced for their role in two drive-by shootings in 2018 in the city's Ogontz section.
- Date: Oct. 3, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 S. Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
