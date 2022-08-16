WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania leaders to highlight efforts to protect LGBTQIA+ residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Executive Director of the LGBTQ Affairs Commission Rafael Alvarez will hold a press conference Tuesday highlighting the administration's efforts to protect LGBTQIA+ residents in Pennsylvania. The press conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

