WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania leaders to highlight efforts to protect LGBTQIA+ residents

Pennsylvania leaders to highlight efforts to protect LGBTQIA+ residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Executive Director of the LGBTQ Affairs Commission Rafael Alvarez will hold a press conference Tuesday highlighting the administration's efforts to protect LGBTQIA+ residents in Pennsylvania. The press conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Governor Tom Wolf will be joined by Executive Director Rafael Alvarez Febo of the LGBTQ Affairs Commission to highlight the administration's efforts to protect LGBTQIA+ Pennsylvanians.
  • When: Tuesday, Aug. 16
  • Time: 11:30 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia.  
First published on August 16, 2022 / 9:00 AM

