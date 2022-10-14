Watch Live: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni holds press conference ahead of Week 6 against Dallas Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The briefing will take place at 10:05 a.m. and will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
- When: Friday, Oct.14, 2022.
- Time: 10:05 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device
