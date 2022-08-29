WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner, community agencies to announce Justice Department Grant Award for Elder Justice Task Force

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will be joined by local nonprofit and legal advocacy organizations to announce hundreds of thousands of dollars in Department of Justice Office of Victims and Crime grant money that will be used to launch a new multidisciplinary collaborative for improving services for elder victims of crime.

DA Krasner will also provide the weekly gun crimes update.

The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

DA Krasner, Community Agencies to Announce Justice Department Grant Award for Elder Justice Task Force



Monday, August 29, 2022

11 a.m.

