Watch: Kangaroo squares up with Christmas tree at Cape May County Zoo
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Instead of hitting the curb, Christmas trees are being donated to a South Jersey zoo, and the animals are loving it. Check out this kangaroo, who was having a great time.
Cape May County Zoo officials say some of the animals play with the Christmas trees while others are more practical and use them to stay warm or protect the trees from the wind.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.