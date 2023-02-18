Watch HBCU basketball: Alcorn State at Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (CBS) -- It's another Saturday and we've got another two basketball games that you can watch right here online.
We're streaming the games in the player above. Today, the Jackson State Tigers host the Alcorn State Braves at the Williams Assembly Center.
The women's teams tip off at 1:30 p.m. ET and the men's teams tip off at 4 p.m.
