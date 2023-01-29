Watch Bengals-Chiefs game on CBS Philadelphia and Paramount+
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS Philadelphia has you covered for the AFC championship game with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. Fans can watch on TV [CBS channel 3] or stream on Paramount+.
The winner will play the Eagles at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
Looking for the latest Philadelphia news? We've got you covered, too -- on your phone, your computer, your TV or wherever you want to watch us.
No matter what streaming device you have on your television, you can catch our newscasts and clips all the time on the CBS News App and on Pluto TV. To watch on your computer, just click here.
